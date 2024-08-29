Pollution control vessel ‘GSL Yard 1267’, for the first time designed and built indigenously by defence PSU Goa Shipyard Ltd, and meant for the Indian Coast Guard was launched on Thursday to help protect the maritime environment. “It is for the first time that these vessels are being designed and constructed indigenously by Goa Shipyard Ltd,” the DPSU said.

This is one of the two vessels Goa Shipyard Ltd is constructing for the Coast Guard.

The MoS described the launch of the pollution control vehicle as a significant step towards protecting the country’s marine environment and mitigate oil pollution. “This ship is 72 per cent ‘atmanirbhar’ and has the capability to fight coastal pollution,” Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth told reporters after a ceremony held at Vasco in Goa. “Equipped with cutting-edge technology, this vessel will play a vital role in preserving marine life,” he said.

Seth was of the view that the ship, which is worth ₹2,500 crore, will be an asset for the Indian Coast Guard, given that it will patrol “our shores to keep them safe from unwanted elements”. It signifies the country’s progress towards becoming atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), the Minister said.