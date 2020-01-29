IndiGo, Air India ban comedian Kunal Kamra for accosting Arnab Goswami on IndiGo flight

A new green future waiting to take root
Indigo and Air India on Tuesday announced that they will be barring comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with the airlines in light of his recent behaviour on an IndigGo flight bound for Lucknow.
Comedian Kunal Kamra on Tuesday had posted a video on his Twitter account where he was heard heckling journalist Arnab Goswami for his “brand of journalism”.
Kamra asked Goswami to confront him as he was an “anti-national” and a part of the “tukde tukde gang” and urged him to read Rohit Vemula’s letter and “educate himself”. The latter chose not to respond.
Kamra posted the video with the caption, “I did this for my hero...I did it for Rohit.”
The tweet garnered mixed responses from Twitterati with many lauding him for the act, calling it an act of bravery. While others criticised Kamra for his behaviour, calling him out for causing inconvenience to other passengers and asking the Ministry of Aviation to put him on the No Fly List.
Kamra later tweeted an official statement where he clarified his stance on the matter, adding that he does not regret what happened.
Kamra in his tweet and statement had said that he did it for Rohit referring to Rohit Vemula.
Vemula had committed suicide after being suspended along with four other students from the University of Hyderabad after a complaint had been filed against the students by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the BJP. Vemula had been unable to manage expenses and get by post-suspension. He had left a letter explaining the circumstances of his suicide and how a man was reduced to “just a vote”.
His death had sparked protests across the nation raising caste issues.
IndiGo sent out a tweet through its official twitter account where the airline announced that it had barred Kamra from flying with Indigo for the next six months over the incident.
“Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers. 2/2
@MoCA_GoI @HardeepSPuri,” the airline further said.
The ban may likely extend to other airlines as Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation, responding to IndiGo’s tweet had urged other airlines to condemn such behaviour.
“Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers. We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned,” Puri said.
Air India followed suit by banning Kamra from flying with the airline until further notice.
