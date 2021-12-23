News

Indigo announces code share with Air France and KLM

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on December 23, 2021

The agreement is expected to come into effect from February

Air France, KLM and IndiGo, have launched an extensive code-share agreement, a statement by IndiGo said. The agreement is expected to come into effect from February 2022, subject to approval from the Centre, IndiGo said in a statement.

On departure from Indian destinations, Air France and KLM will open up their global network – of over 250 destinations to IndiGo customers — with more than 120 destinations in Europe and about 50 in the America.

The partnership also allows Air France and KLM to offer their customers access to 25 new Indian destinations.

From their hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, Air France and KLM already serve 4 destinations in India, namely, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

