IndiGo, on Sunday, launched its Chennai-Jaffna flight increasing the total number of destinations served to 122. Jaffna in Sri Lanka is the airline’s 34th international destination and will be served daily from Chennai.

The demand for travel between Chennai and Jaffna is evident, with over 21,000 passengers flying the route in just nine months last year. “IndiGo’s new direct flight provides a timely boost to this resurgence, offering seamless connectivity and tapping into a key market for Sri Lanka’s tourism revival,” the airline said.