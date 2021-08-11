IndiGo launches priority boarding facility

IndiGo on Wednesday announced that it is launching the priority boarding facility for its customers. The service will be initially offered for domestic travel between metros and gradually it will be opened across the airline’s domestic network.

Customers can book the service at ₹400 per passenger per flight. The option will be available for a limited number of passengers per flight, on a first come first serve basis, the company added.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “ The priority boarding will not only help customers save time at boarding gates, but also ensure comfort for families and senior citizens. We are constantly working towards measures and services to strengthen air travel as the safest choice for travellers. We are confident that this option will enhance the passenger comfort and trust, augmenting the overall demand for air travel”.