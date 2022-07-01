IndiGo starts direct flight between Mangaluru-Delhi

IndiGo commenced operation on Delhi-Mangaluru-Delhi sector with an Airbus A320 aircraft on July 1.

A statement by Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) said that flight 6E 2164 / 6E 2165 will operate on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Flight 6E 2164 will leave Delhi at 7.40 am and reach Mangaluru at 10.15 am. Flight 6E 2165 will leave Mangaluru at 10.45 am and reach Delhi at 1.20 pm.

IndiGo also operates a transit flight 6E 671 / 6E 6431 from Delhi to Mangaluru via Pune on these days.

The transit flight 6E 671 leaves Delhi at 9.05 pm and reaches Pune two hours later. It departs Pune at 11.45 pm to reach Mangaluru at 1.05 am. The return flight 6E 6431 leaves MIA at 2.45 am to reach Pune at 4.20 am. This flight leaves Pune at 4.55 am and reaches Delhi two hours later.

The statement said that both the direct and transit flights offer their own advantages to passengers depending on their convenience.