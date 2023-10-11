The Kerala government will provide individual attention to entrepreneurs going for investments of ₹5 crore and above, Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said.

A soon-to-be-formed coordination committee of all the departments concerned will hold monthly meetings at the district level to ensure them such assistance, he noted after inaugurating four skills-enriching flagship programs by Kerala Institute for Entrepreneurship Development (KIED) for stronger domain knowledge among aspiring as well as existing entrepreneurs. “Already the government has a State-level coordination committee working to resolve issues our industry is facing. Shortly, we will have a similar body at the district level which will hold monthly meetings in its efforts towards giving special care for those investing above ₹5 crore. This committee will comprise representatives of various departments, Lead Bank and KIED,” the Minister said.

Capital mobilisation

Rajeeve said banks in Kerala should adopt a more creative approach while giving loans to manufacturing enterprises. Capital mobilisation for small-scale industries continues to rely on local sources, which needs a change that can be brought about by banks through imaginative measures. “We sensed the requirement for a novel approach on the basis of a series of recent meetings between top officials of the industries department and the banks in the State as part of our observing 2023-24 as Entrepreneurship Year 2.0,” the Minister said, adding that the mortality rate of enterprises in Kerala was 15 per cent, which was half of the national rate of closure of businesses.

The Minister said the government opened 10 private industrial parks during the current fiscal, with the target being 35 by end-March 2024. Authorities are also planning to start campus industrial parks and cooperative industrial parks in 2023-24, he added.

KIED Chief Executive Officer Benedict William Jones said authorities are working towards making the institute the first contact point for all the entrepreneurs in the State. Also, KIED is striving to make best use of getting the services of experts in enriching the skills of entrepreneurs.