Indo-American Chamber office bearers elected

Our Bureau | Updated on October 23, 2020 Published on October 23, 2020

Kochi, October 23

P.Ravindranath has been elected as the Regional President of South India Council, Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), for the year 2020-2021.

Manohar C (Director, ISBR Business School, Bangalore) of IACC Karnataka and J Jayaseelan (Promoter &Director, Nuray Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Chennai) of IACC Tamil Nadu are the first and second Regional Vice-Presidents respectively for 2020-2021.

Ravindranath is the principal consultant of RK SWAMY BBDO (P) Limited. He was the Chairman of IACC Kerala during the period 2017-19 and the Regional Vice President of South India Council in 2019-20.

