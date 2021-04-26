Indo American Chamber urges US to move quickly on raw materials supply for vaccines

The Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) has urged the US authorities to provide raw material required for vaccine production in India.

IACC National President Purnachandra Rao Surapaneni in a statement said, "We appeal to the USA government to reciprocate India's goodwill towards USA by accelerating raw materials supply for manufacture of vaccines in India. And both India and USA must go beyond protocol to meet this pandemic challenge to humanity by making available the vaccine doses to those needy in both countries."

IACC is the principal bilateral chamber committed to the promotion of Industrial, Economic, Business and Commercial activities between the US and India. It encourages bilateral trade, investment and technology transfer, facilitates business collaborations, joint ventures, marketing tie-ups and strategic alliances through a set of proactive business-oriented initiatives.

"The US administration must immediately deploy supplies that are urgently required in India for vaccine production to continue without any interruption. India is the going through a devastating second wave. Cooperation between the countries to fight the dreaded virus is very important. Together we can fight COVID," Rao added.

India is in need of the raw material to help us tackle the crisis caused by a second wave of infections, Rao said.