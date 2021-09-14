Indo-Japan Chamber starts admissions for Japanese language courses

The Language School of the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry has started admissions for Japanese language Freshers Course N5 - spoken and written Japanese.

A press release from the IJCCI said the course will commence from October 3 with online classes on Sundays from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon. The students will be able to take the Japan Foundation’s JLPT N5 in July 2022.

Admissions are also open for online Japanese language conversation programme with classes on Saturdays from 600 pm to 8.00 pm. The course starts from October to June 2022.

Those interested can check further details on the website: www.ijcci.com; or email to indo-japan@ijcci.com. (phone: 044-24354779; 48556140; 98843 94717)