IndoSpace launches e-bikes

IndoSpace has partnered with Chartered Bike to introduce e-bikes along with charging stations, dedicated for its tenants and employees to commute within the industrial park. These e-bikes would offer tenants, their workforce, and all park visitors a quick, convenient, healthy, and zero-emission commute throughout the park.

According to the company, the move will support our tenants and their workforce to embrace healthy, active, and sustainable transport solutions. The e-Bikes will be docked at two key locations — the first one will be at the entrance of the park, and the second one will be at a convenient midway point that will make it easy for the customers to access the service by following a few simple steps.

Rajesh Jaggi, Vice-Chairman, Real Estate, Everstone Group, said, “At IndoSpace, we have been continuously integrating sustainable practices at all our parks. We strive to be the first movers in taking up climate-friendly initiatives and are excited to involve our partners and employees. The launch of e-bikes is part of our continued partnership with them towards a sustainable and greener environment. Our shared vision of growth and sustainability can only be realised if we join hands to do our bit to combat fossil fuel emissions and climate change.“