Industry bodies urge Telengana govt to scrap new power levy

The Confederation of Indian Industry along with several associations of steel, cement, metal, paper and power have moved KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries and Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Telangana, urging the government scrap the proposed levy of high ‘Grid Support Charges’ on industries operating in the state with captive power plants and operating in parallel to the TS grid.

Industry associations have observed that ‘Grid Support Charges’ at ₹2,37,500 per MW per month is exorbitant and unjustified.

Grid support

The two power distribution companies of Telangana — TSSPDCL (The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana) and TSNPDCL — have proposed to levy the grid charges on captive power from April 1.

Heavy and capital-intensive industries set up captive power plants for self-consumption and at the same time synchronise it with the grid supply for their stability. Industry associations highlighted that there is no provision in the Electricity Act, 2003, or in any of the regulations of TSERC/CERC to determine and levy grid support charges or parallel operation charges on Captive Power plants.

Some of the most industry-friendly states such as Odisha, Karnataka and West Bengal do not levy such charges even while Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat levy a minimal rate of ₹20,000 to ₹30,000 per MW per month, said a cement company official.

‘Discourage industries’

The new tariff proposal will significantly increase the production cost of the units that manufacture in the state, thereby adversely impacting their competitiveness and discourage industries looking to set up or expand manufacturing units in the state, said the associations.

The industry associations have appealed to the Minister to roll back the proposal the new levy on captive power plants as it will be detrimental to the state’s objective of facilitating ease of doing business at competitive costs as compared to other states, while noting that Telangana offers a competitive advantage in the form of its geographical location, raw material availability, and opening of new opportunities.