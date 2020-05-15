Industry chamber urges Kerala govt to implement flood safety protocols

Maruti Suzuki to start producing a Toyota version of the Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has requested the government to implement flood safety protocols to avoid a repeat of the kind of disasters that occurred in 2018.
With the monsoon approaching and the forecast of above normal rains in Kerala, the Chamber urged the government to take steps to reduce water levels in various dams in the State. At present, Idukki dam alone contains 43 per cent water and the Moolamattom power house currently produces 80 lakh units of power.
“We must remember that in May of 2018, the 25 per cent of water level in Idukki dam rose to 95 per cent in July, causing huge havoc to the State”, said Sunny L Malayil, the Chamber president.
The government should also intervene to reduce water levels in Mullaperiyar, Parambikulam and Upper Sholayar dams, which are controlled by Tamil Nadu but open to Kerala, he added.
He pointed out that the lockdown has brought down power consumption to very low levels, due to which water levels at the hydroelectric dams have been on the higher side — at 36 per cent compared to 25.9 per cent last year. Scientists and river protection groups have reminded authorities of the consequences of lack of proper management of dams in 2018.
Though the State has prepared rule curves and operating procedures for some dams, they were prepared unilaterally by agencies operating them, without wider stakeholder consultation, the Chamber president said, quoting expert reports.
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
‘The industry must have an eye for identifying crucial elements that it should keep and maintain’
Put the memory of the lockdown behind you with this new flagship 4-door coupe and its ‘M’ twin
Chairman Akio Toyoda believes crises have helped the Japanese automaker emerge stronger over the years
While near-term risks persist, under-penetrated protection market and sound business models of leading players ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals at current ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...