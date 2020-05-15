Industry chamber urges Kerala govt to implement flood safety protocols

The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has requested the government to implement flood safety protocols to avoid a repeat of the kind of disasters that occurred in 2018.

With the monsoon approaching and the forecast of above normal rains in Kerala, the Chamber urged the government to take steps to reduce water levels in various dams in the State. At present, Idukki dam alone contains 43 per cent water and the Moolamattom power house currently produces 80 lakh units of power.

“We must remember that in May of 2018, the 25 per cent of water level in Idukki dam rose to 95 per cent in July, causing huge havoc to the State”, said Sunny L Malayil, the Chamber president.

The government should also intervene to reduce water levels in Mullaperiyar, Parambikulam and Upper Sholayar dams, which are controlled by Tamil Nadu but open to Kerala, he added.

He pointed out that the lockdown has brought down power consumption to very low levels, due to which water levels at the hydroelectric dams have been on the higher side — at 36 per cent compared to 25.9 per cent last year. Scientists and river protection groups have reminded authorities of the consequences of lack of proper management of dams in 2018.

Though the State has prepared rule curves and operating procedures for some dams, they were prepared unilaterally by agencies operating them, without wider stakeholder consultation, the Chamber president said, quoting expert reports.