Industry must trust govt: Finance Minister

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the industry needs to “trust” the government “during trying times like these”.
“Businesses should be trusted and we need to have confidence in them. Similarly, the industry should have confidence and mutual trust in the government. They should know that we are accessible and approachable,” Sitharaman said while interacting with Kolkata-based industrialists during an MCCI event here.
The Minister has been meeting industry captains and delegations of different chambers of commerce here, assuring them of necessary measures and allaying fears about a possible nationwide lockdown.
“The Government is not in favour of an all across lockdown. We are focussed on micro-containment zones; States need to think of it, too. We are also working with the States to handle the situation as such lockdowns will impact migrant workers,” she said.
Sitharaman said a “progressive approach” to governance, “coupled with reforms”, has helped in “economic growth recovery” including “improvement of credit lines”.
Outcomes also include a huge push in direct bank transfer of benefits, a push for welfare schemes like MNREGA among others.
“The economy needs stimulus, economic packages and reforms”, she said adding that the Reserve Bank of India and the Centre have had “the best (of) cordial relations ever”, with both working in tandem.
“At the time of the second wave, look at the steps we have taken. Revival will continue to happen. Sentiments cannot fall so rapidly,” the Finance Minister added.
Urging industry captains to not blindly believe in everything that is being circulated on social media, Sitharaman said: “There could be a lot of campaigning. I would urge you to spend a minute before you believe it. These are challenging times. Disinformation cannot lead to distrust and mistrust between government and industry.”
The Centre is also ensuring “uninterrupted supply of vaccines”. Advance payments have been made to Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech for supply of vaccines till July, she added.
According to Sitharaman, inflation is expected to dip “as new crops come in”. An empowered group of ministers is “constantly monitoring” the food inflation and edible oil situation in the country.
“As new crops come in, we expect inflation to come down,” she said on the sidelines of the programme.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...