Infosys vacates employees from one building in its Electronics City campus

Information technology major Infosys has vacated its employees from one of the building in its Electronics City campus.

According to media reports, an employee suspected for coronavirus (COVID-19) had worked. “To ensure preparedness, we are evacuating only the IIPM building as a precautionary measure on receiving information that a team member from the building may have been in proximity to COVID-19 suspect,” said the company’s Bengaluru development centre head Gururaj Deshpande in an e-mail to its employees on Friday.

The company’s campus has over a dozen buildings housing its software development centres and corporate office.

Deshpande further said “Please note that this is only to ensure the safety of our employees and we will sanitise the place for our safety.”

Awaiting updates to share, he requested the employees to stay calm to ensure they are cautious and better prepared for eventualities.