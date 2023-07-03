The infrastructure development work has commenced at site of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) which is coming up at Lothal in Gujarat.

Sharing the status of the ₹4,500-crore project, Gujarat government informed that the construction of a 4-lane road of 1.58 km from Saragwada village up to the project site is on the verge of completion, the Narmada water supply line for about 25 km, water tank of 10 lakh litres capacity and transmission lines of about 17 km have been completed.

Gallery tenders

“Physical progress of phase 1A is more than 30 per cent. Gallery tenders for first 5 galleries have been floated and for Naval gallery and Lothal town is under final stage of preparation,” said a government statement issued after a review meeting was held in Gandhinagar by Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) along with Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shripad Yesso Naik, MoS Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Tourism, Shantanu Thakur, MoS for Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel remained present at the meeting.

An MoU was signed between Gujarat government and the Indian Navy & Coast Guard towards development of a Naval gallery, titled ‘The Journey of Indian Navy & Coast Guard ‘ inside the NMHC complex, that will be spread over 400 acres at Lothal.

Lothal is known for the archaeological remains of a port town of the times of Harappan civilisation.

NMHC at Lothal is one of the major projects of Sagarmala Programme under MoPSW and is envisaged to be the world’s biggest Maritime Museum complex.

Sonowal mentioned, “NMHC will act as a centre for learning and understanding India’s diverse maritime history and is being built in such a way that the common man of India can easily understand its history.”

Allocated land

Gujarat government has allocated 375 acres of land for the project and additional 25 acres is for development of staff quarters. Further, the project is also being developed through the funding from public and private institutions or organisations and corporate social responsibility funds. The major ports of India are contributing a fund of ₹209 crore, the statement said.