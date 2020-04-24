Initial trials of plasma transfusion satisfactory, says Arvind Kejriwal

You, your neighbour, your space: A guide to navigating the New Normal
The Delhi government is planning to take permission from the Centre to allow the use of plasma therapy in all the hospitals of the National Capital Region for treating Covid-positive patients.
“Initial trials of plasma therapy have given hope as corona-positive patients who have been treated with plasma therapy showed satisfactory results. So far, we had limited permission for treating serious patients of the Lok Nayak hospital but we would request the Central government to allow the use of this technology in all the hospitals that are treating Covid-19 patients,” said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Two out of the four patients in whom plasma was transfused have come off ventilator and will be shifted out of the intensive care unit into the ward, and may be discharged in a day or two, he added.
Explaining the three phases of Covid-19, SK Sarin, Chairman of Delhi’s Covid-19 expert panel, said: “Stage one is the virus phase, when the virus enters the body. Stage two is when it causes difficulty in breathing, known as the pulmonary phase, when the lungs get injured. The third stage is when cytokine storm is released in the body, which is when the chances of organ failure are high,” Sarin said.
He emphasised that it is crucial to transfuse plasma in serious patients during stage two, while they are having breathing difficulties but their organs have not failed, so that their progression to stage three can be curbed.
Kejriwal also requested the recovered patients to help others. “They (recovered patients) should come forward so that other lives can also be saved through plasma treatment,” he said.
The therapy involves transfusion of plasma from blood of recovered Covid-19 patients, in seriously ill patients. While blood can be donated every three months, plasma donation can be done every 10 days.
“Two dozen more patients from Lok Nayak Hospital may need plasma, so we need more donors,” Sarin said.
Here are some tips you can follow in both business and your personal life, post pandemic
