Innovation and entrepreneurship are the future of India, said Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

The focus should be on creating wealth and employment using futuristic technology and reducing imports, he added.

Gadkari was speaking at Viraasat, an event hosted by SPJIMR Centre for Family Business & Entrepreneurship (CFBE).

During a plenary session, FMB Trailblazers, panel members discussed the latest trends affecting global and Indian industry. While in the first session, Changing Gears: Innovating Disruptions to Zoom Ahead, featured panel members discussed innovations, in the second session, A Tête-à-tête with Family Business Entrepreneurs, guest speakers shared their experiences and insights.

