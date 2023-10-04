Innovation and entrepreneurship together is the key to progress. Innovation is going to be the future. The tagline for you should be innovate for tomorrow or perish, KV Ramani, Founder and Chancellor, Sai University, told students.

“Unless we innovate, we will not be able to progress. However, innovation by itself does not achieve any progress. Innovation could be improvement over what is existing or new discoveries. But, entrepreneurship brings innovation to the marketplace and benefits the society,” he said.

KV Ramani, Founder and Chancellor, Sai University, at the 22nd MMA All India Management Students’ Convention on Wednesday.

“We have a responsibility for sustainability, and for leaving the planet as a better place than when we arrived. We can do this only with innovation and entrepreneurship,” he said in his address at the 22nd MMA All India Management Students’ Convention on Wednesday.

businessline was the event’s media partner. The convention’s theme was “Innovate for a Responsible Tomorrow.”

“Without innovation, we will be at a standstill and there will be no change.The key question is how to innovate to keep the planet sustainable and a better place for the future generation. Innovation becomes critical as it removes obstacles. It means doing things better, faster and cheaper. It also means that natural resources are utilised less or more efficiently,” he said.

Net Zero

Net Zero is the fundamental concept of sustainability. However, sustainability is not given the seriousness that it deserves. Globally, governments do not practice sustainability, but they preach sustainability. Global corporates do not practice sustainability, but preach sustainability. Often sustainability is pushed to tomorrow rather than today.

“Innovation is the mother of success. Unless we innovate, there will be no business tomorrow. Sustainability should be in every new project initiative. This is not done today. Sustainability evaluation is done for every large project like nuclear or thermal but not every small project.

Innovation is the key mantra to create sustainability, a sustainable environment and a sustainable planet,” he said.