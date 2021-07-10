INS Rajali Naval Air Station marked as ‘no fly zone’

Tamil Nadu Government has announced a ‘No fly zone’ around INS Rajali, Naval Air Station, Arakkonam.

The area falling under the 3 km radius from the perimeter of INS Rajali has been designated as “No Fly Zone”. All individuals/ civil agencies are prohibited from flying any non-conventional aerial objects within these zones without any prior permission, says a government press release.

INS Rajali will destroy or confiscate any non-conventional aerial object including drones or Unmanned Aerial Vehicle found flying without proper approval. Further, the operator found violating these orders will be charged under the provisions of Indian Penal Code.

It is informed that approval for utilisation of drones by any operator or civil/ government agency is governed by guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Further, approval from the Director General Civil Aviation is to be obtained through Digi Sky Website, and a copy of the approval letter is to be submitted to Headquarters Eastern Naval Command/ (Command Security Officer) and INS Rajali at least a week before any scheduled flying operation, the release said.