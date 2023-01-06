Snake boat racing or Vallam Kali in Kerala has more than 400 years of history. Kings of Alleppey and the surrounding villages favoured snake boats for warfare. Today, it has endured and evolved as a sporting spectacle and a major tourist attraction without losing its lustre and rooted charm. Each year during the monsoon season, massive snake boats line up in perfectly parallel rows for racing. Close to 100 players are on each of the 140 ft boats. They bring down their oars in perfect rhythm, chanting and beating drums, inspiring a frenzy among cheering crowds. Vallam Kali is considered to be the largest team sport in the world. But behind the grandeur and sparkle, there is years of effort and unbelievable stories of resilience. businesslin e spoke to the winning team of the final race of the IPL-style Champions Boats League, Mighty Oars, to find out about the sophisticated science behind the sport.

Read the complete story here.

