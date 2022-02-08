Insolvency regulator IBBI issues FAQs on IBC

Insolvency regulator IBBI has, in association with CA Institute’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code Committee, released a publication titled Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

This was released during ICAI’s 72 nd Annual Function last Friday in the presence of Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Minister of State for Finance.

The main objective of the publication, which is an enriched version of the publication released by ICAI in 2017, is to create awareness and disseminate knowledge about the code in easy-to-understand FAQs format.

The revised edition covers the developments in the code and subordinate legislation during the period. It also presents thematic, topic wise jurisprudence for comprehensive understanding of the legal position with respect to various issues under the Code, an official release said.

The book is expected to provide useful guidance to the professionals and other stakeholders of the IBC ecosystem for clear interpretation and enhanced understanding of the insolvency law, the release added.

Meanwhile, the Centre has appointed Anuradha Guru, Economic Advisor, Ministry of Corporate Affairs as ex-officio member in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India to represent the Corporate Affairs Ministry in the board.