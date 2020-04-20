Institutional investment in real estate fell 58%: JLL India

What they’re saying about the OnePlus 8 Pro
Institutional investment into India’s real estate sector fell 58 per cent in January–March period on a year-on-year basis, impacted by several events including the Covid-19 outbreak.
The decline was due to several high-profile issues in the domestic banking and finance sectors in late 2019 and early 2020, according to a study by real estate consultancy firm JLL India.
The total investments in FY 2019-20 were the lowest in four years, declining by 13 per cent to $4,261 million over previous year’s $4,780 million, the study said.
“The impact of Covid-19 virus has been unthinkable in its scope. Investors are expected to remain in a wait-and-watch mode, with caution and risk aversion is expected to drive the dominant behaviour of institutional real estate investors over next few quarters.,” said Ramesh Nair, CEO and Country Head at JLL India.
The impact of change in the investment climate was reflected in the asset allocation, as investors parked more funds in secure and stable office spaces. Investments in the office sector rose to $2.9 billion in FY 2019-20 ($1.8 billion).
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s investments share grew to 43 per cent of national investments (23 per cent).
Ongoing financial woes and the pandemic have unsettled the investment climate, said Samantak Das, Executive Director and Head of Research, Real Estate Intelligence Service at JLL India.
The decline in FY 2019-20 has been mainly driven by 58 per cent fall in investments during the January–March 2020 quarter. The current situation is extremely fluid and it is still too early to provide a detailed, quantitative assessment of the COVID-19 impact on economic activity, industries and the real estate market.
