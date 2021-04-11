Intent to take Covid-19 vaccine improvs in India since January: Report

The intent to take a vaccine against Covid-19 has improved since January 2021, according to YouGov’s latest research.

YouGov had first surveyed respondents in India regarding their intent to take a Covid-19 vaccine in January. The intent has since improved, as per the report. 57 per cent of respondents said that they are now ready to take the shot compared to a third 33 per cent in January. 20 per cent of respondents said that they will wait for a few months before taking a jab as compared to 41 per cent who said this earlier.

“The willingness to take the jab could be because of public’s confidence in the government’s handling of the vaccine rollouts up until now,” the report said.

More than eight in ten (83 per cent) respondents think favourably about the way the Government has been carrying out the vaccination drive so far. Only 13 per cent felt it has been tackled badly.

At present, only one in sixteen urban Indians (6 per cent) said they do not want to be vaccinated at all, with adults between 18-29 years being most likely to say this as compared to the rest.

As per YouGov’s data, when it comes to their place in the vaccine priority system, one in five (19 per cent) young adults between 18-29 years agree they should be placed lower on the priority list and must get their shot later than others.

“Although 43 per cent of them believe they should be higher up in the priority list, it is still lower than the proportion of respondents belonging to age groups 30-39 years and 40-49 years who hold the same view about their current place in the vaccine priority system (51 per cent and 50 per cent respectively),” the report further added.

“Although India is yet to allow people under the age of 45 to get vaccinated, some health experts and state governments suggested vaccinating younger people between 18-45 years who are more vulnerable to infections due to travel for work or leisure,” the report said.

When asked about this proposition, 77 per cent of urban Indians agreed to the idea of inoculating young people. However, the agreement was lower among 18-29-year-olds (at 71 per cent) as compared to 30-39-year-olds (79 per cent) and 40-49 years (81 per cent).

Looking at the employment status, respondents with part-time (58 per cent) or full-time jobs (51 per cent) were more likely to agree that they should be higher on the priority list than the ones who are not employed (42 per cent).

The report is based on YouGov Omnibus data collected online among around 1009 respondents in India between March 23 - 28, 2021 using YouGov’s panel of over 15 million people worldwide. Data is representative of the urban adult population in the country, YouGov said.