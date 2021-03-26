Inter-ministerial panel approves food processing projects

An inter-ministerial approval committee meeting chaired by Agriculture and Food Processing Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday approved a number of projects, including two projects under the Mega Food Park scheme, that have the potential to create tens of thousands of jobs apart from providing direct and indirect benefits to a few lakhs of farmers.

The two projects under the Mega Food park scheme alone will create about 10,000 jobs and as many as 50,000 farmers would benefit from these, an official statement said.

Similarly, under the PM Kisan Sampada Yojana, as many as 39 cold chain projects were approved which could potentially generate 25,000 new employments apart from benefiting 4 lakh farmers.

Besides, three proposals were approved under the infrastructure creation scheme for agricultural processing clusters. These clusters will help reduce the wastage of surplus products helping farmers increase their income. These projects can create an additional 2,500 jobs besides helping 12,000 farmers, the statement said.