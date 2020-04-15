Inter-state, inter-district movement of people prohibited till May 3

Inter-state, inter-district movement of people, metros and bus services will continue to be prohibited till May 3, the Ministry of Home Affairs has said in its guidelines on the lockdown, which has been extended till May 3.

Educational institutions, coaching centres, domestic, international air travel, train services will also remain suspended.

Cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, bars to remain closed till that date, it added.

All social, political, sports, religious functions, religious places, places of worship will remain closed for the public till May 3, the Ministry said in its guideline on lockdown.

Activities permitted from April 20

From April 20, the activities permitted include agricultural, horticultural, farming, procurement of agri products and ’mandis’.

Shops of farm machinery, its spare parts, supply chain, repairs, ‘Custom Hiring Centres’ related to machinery to remain open from April 20.

Highway ‘dhabas’, truck repair shops, call centres for govt activities to remain open from April 20.

Manufacturing units of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, construction of medical infrastructure to remain open from April 20.