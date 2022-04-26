Intercontinental Exchange expands operations in India

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that executives from ICE visited Pune this week to launch the expansion of the company’s software engineering, customer success and automation operations in India.

ICE started its operations in Hyderabadin November 2019 with approximately 500 employees and has grown over the past several years to more than 900 people - doubling its office space in the RMZ Skyview building to 175,000 square feet. ICE Mortgage Technology’s (previously Ellie Mae) presence in Pune dates to early 2000 and comprises approximately 1,100 employees and recently added two new floors, creating a spacious campus of 98,000 square feet in Pune with state-of-the-art facilities for employees.

“Over the past three years, we have grown tremendously in India,” said Sachi Pati, Head of ICE India in press statement. He added “The integration of our ICE Mortgage Technology colleagues enables us to scale more effectively and focus our growth to support initiatives across ICE’s business segments. Together, ICE’s Global Capability Centers (GCCs) across India now employ more than 2,000 software engineering, technology, business operations, and data professionals, quadrupling the team we started with in 2019. This year, we are aiming to add another 500 technology experts to our team as a part of our India growth trajectory.”

Critical solutions

For almost two decades, ICE’s office in Pune has catered to providing ICE Mortgage Technology customers with critical technical and operational infrastructure.

“India remains a critical part of ICE’s global growth strategy,” said Mayur Kapani, Chief Technology Officer at ICE. “Our investment in developing talent in the region has borne tremendous fruit.

“Our investment in India has been strategic and key to our growth over the past two decades,” said Joe Tyrrell, President of ICE Mortgage Technology. “We’re pleased to be making more connections across the subcontinent with our colleagues in Hyderabad and look forward to finding new ways to leverage our relationships across the country to attract top talent” he added.

ICE has invested significantly in India through its hiring, infrastructure and facilities and intends to continue expanding in the country with approximately 500 additional advance skilled professionals across software engineering, operations, and data streams in 2022 alone. The company will focus on leveraging the talent pool in the areas of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning engineers to augment how its customers use ICE’s technology, improve business processes, and reduce transaction times, the company added in a press statement.