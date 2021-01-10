International Driving Permits can now be extended abroad: Road Ministry

The Road Ministry has proposed that Indian citizens can apply for the renewal of their International Driving Permits (IDP) through the Indian embassies or missions abroad.

From the embassies, these applications would be moved to the VAHAN portal in India and will be considered by the respective Regional Transport Offices (RTO).

The IDP would be couriered to the citizen at his/her address abroad by the respective RTOs, explained an official.

This is aimed to benefit those Indian citizens whose IDP has expired while they are abroad.

The amendments to the rules were mentiond in a notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on January 7, 2021.

This notification also eliminates the requirements for a Medical Certificate and a valid VISA when applying for the IDP in India.

Earlier, there were no means by which the IDP of the Indian citizen could be renewed in case it expires when he or she is abroad.

In certain countries, the citizen would not be able to renew the IDP as the VISA is issued either upon arrival or at the last moment. As a result, he or she would not be able to apply for the IDP in India before travelling abroad.

Now, the IDP application can be submitted with out a VISA. Also, a citizen who has a valid driving licence would not require another medical certificate.