InUnity Mangaluru’s first cohort reaches 500 students

InUnity Mangaluru—a four-month youth entrepreneurship programme, jointly taken up by the Mangaluru unit of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), InUnity LLP, and the Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME)—will conduct the graduation of the first cohort on March 14.

The initiative was aimed at identifying entrepreneurial vision among undergraduate students in Mangaluru region.

Johnson Tellis, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of InUnity, said that 500 students across 15 colleges in Mangaluru region participated in the pilot initiative of InUnity Mangaluru. Of them, 52 students were able to build a viable solution to solve various local challenges over a period of four months.

The programme is now poised for further growth and wider adoption across Karnataka, he said.

The initiative was launched in September 2021. Prominent organisations and institutions from the region collaborated with InUnity to identify local problems that needed solutions.

In alignment with the vision of leveraging potential youth to become job creators, InUnity focuses on educating youth in higher education through community-centric education, and takes a crucial first step towards developing the next generation of entrepreneurs, he said.

The Vice-Chancellor of Visvesvaraya Technological University, Karisidappa, will preside over the graduation of the first cohort of InUnity Mangaluru on March 14, he said.