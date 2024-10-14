Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education, Information Technology (IT) and Electronics, Nara Lokesh has called upon the investors to take advantage of “better incentives” and invest in the State.

Addressing the industry representatives at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Leadership Summit held in New Delhi on Monday, Lokesh said “Start-up is not only the slogan of Andhra Pradesh but also a weapon that can transform the system of governance.”

The NDA Government in the State led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had a target of providing 20 lakh jobs to the youth which would certainly be achieved with the active cooperation of the private sector, the Minister said.

The Economic Development Board was revived by the new State Government for speedy granting of permissions to industries and an advisory council has been set up with experts in the private sector,’‘ he added.

“We are now implementing a Single Point of contact system for granting permissions to the industries and the information with regard to the permissions and the projects to be taken up is being regularly updated through a website,” Lokesh said.

For the first time in the country, the State has taken up the programme of skill census, the Minister said, adding: “The skill census will certainly help achieve the goal of providing 20 lakh jobs to the youth in the coming five years.’‘, according to a release.