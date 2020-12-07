‘Invest India’ bags UN award

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Invest India, the national investment promotion and facilitation agency under the Commerce & Industry Ministry, has been declared the winner of the 2020 United Nations Investment Promotion Award.
“The award recognises and celebrates the outstanding achievements of the World’s best-practice investment promotion agencies. The evaluation was based on UNCTAD’s assessment of work undertaken by 180 national investment promotion agencies across the world,” according to an official release issued by the Commerce & Industry Ministry on Monday.
The award ceremony took place on Monday at the UNCTAD headquarters in Geneva.
In March 2020, UNCTAD constituted a team to monitor IPAs response to Covid-19 as the pandemic had generated important challenges for the agencies forcing them to shift focus from routine investment promotion and facilitation towards crisis management, notification of government emergency and economic relief measures, provision of crisis support services, and contribution to national Covid business response efforts.
UNCTAD reported best practices from investment promotion agencies in the IPA Observer publications in April 2020 and July 2020. IPAs response to the pandemic became the basis for the evaluation of the 2020 United Nations Investment Promotion Award, the release stated.
The award recognised the Indian government’s effective management of the pandemic, said Deepak Bagla, MD & CEO, Invest India.
