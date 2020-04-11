Investor’s Reading List: April 11, 2020

Hospitals: Firefighting Covid and taking guard against new crises
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Pharma stocks were stars of the week with a near 20% gain.
Read the story here: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/pharma-stocks-maintain-blistering-pace/article31296888.ece?utm_source=taboola
Mutual fund investors poured new money into equity finds even as AUM slumped in March.
Read more: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/aum-of-mf-industry-down-18-in-march-on-covid-19-crisis/article31302283.ece
Demand for gold will take a battering this year on postponed weddings, says the Indian jewellery industry.
Read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/gold/gold-demand-to-drop-30-this-year/article31297153.ece
The break-up with Sandoz didn’t deter the Aurobindo Pharma stock.
Read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/aurobindo-pharma-weathers-scrapping-of-sandoz-deal/article31302305.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_gold&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=klVCZYLeVqLkfC6d9WHxzBFxAhqOBvVF
Can the OPEC cut shore up oil?
Read more: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/commodities/opec-output-cut-not-enough/article31311744.ece
The indices are above key supports after a positive week.
Read the article: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/technical-analysis/sensex-nifty-50-poised-above-key-supports/article31262393.ece
Cognizant has scrapped its 2020 guidance.
Read more: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/as-pandemic-hits-business-cognizant-withdraws-2020-guidance/article31299820.ece
NBFCs will be hard hit by the moratorium says CRISIL
Read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/nbfcs-may-see-sharp-decline-in-liquidity-cover-says-crisil-credit-alert/article31307627.ece
Read: Insurers want the government to specify package rates for COVID treatment.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/covid-19-treatment-insurers-approach-centre-for-package-rates/article31307583.ece
Read more: Physical stocks of bullion are in short supply due to mine and transport curbs.
https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/gold/the-gold-market-is-facing-unprecedented-turmoil/article31170072.ece
A first-person account from a start-up on weathering the Covid-induced crisis
Of all the gadgets in my home, here the ones I can’t do without in this time of solitary confinement
Europe could see greater consolidation among auto brands, while electric vehicles may take a backseat
But normally, after such deep corrections, markets take about 12-18 months on an average, to bottom out, says ...
Amid lockdown, ATMs often run out of cash; problem is deeper in rural pockets
The April futures contract of Zinc mini on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was in a downtrend for nearly ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...