Investor’s Reading List: April 11, 2020

In the pink

Pharma stocks were stars of the week with a near 20% gain.

Read the story here: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/pharma-stocks-maintain-blistering-pace/article31296888.ece?utm_source=taboola

High flows

Mutual fund investors poured new money into equity finds even as AUM slumped in March.

Read more: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/aum-of-mf-industry-down-18-in-march-on-covid-19-crisis/article31302283.ece

No sheen

Demand for gold will take a battering this year on postponed weddings, says the Indian jewellery industry.

Read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/gold/gold-demand-to-drop-30-this-year/article31297153.ece

Still okay

The break-up with Sandoz didn’t deter the Aurobindo Pharma stock.

Read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/aurobindo-pharma-weathers-scrapping-of-sandoz-deal/article31302305.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_gold&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=klVCZYLeVqLkfC6d9WHxzBFxAhqOBvVF

Rescuing oil

Can the OPEC cut shore up oil?

Read more: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/commodities/opec-output-cut-not-enough/article31311744.ece

Holding up

The indices are above key supports after a positive week.

Read the article: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/technical-analysis/sensex-nifty-50-poised-above-key-supports/article31262393.ece

No guidance

Cognizant has scrapped its 2020 guidance.

Read more: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/as-pandemic-hits-business-cognizant-withdraws-2020-guidance/article31299820.ece

In trouble

NBFCs will be hard hit by the moratorium says CRISIL

Read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/nbfcs-may-see-sharp-decline-in-liquidity-cover-says-crisil-credit-alert/article31307627.ece

Fix rates

Read: Insurers want the government to specify package rates for COVID treatment.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/covid-19-treatment-insurers-approach-centre-for-package-rates/article31307583.ece

In turmoil

Read more: Physical stocks of bullion are in short supply due to mine and transport curbs.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/gold/the-gold-market-is-facing-unprecedented-turmoil/article31170072.ece