Investor’s Reading List: April 11, 2020

| Updated on April 11, 2020 Published on April 11, 2020

Catch up on the crucial market and investor news in the week gone by

In the pink

Pharma stocks were stars of the week with a near 20% gain.

Read the story here: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/pharma-stocks-maintain-blistering-pace/article31296888.ece?utm_source=taboola

High flows

Mutual fund investors poured new money into equity finds even as AUM slumped in March.

Read more: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/aum-of-mf-industry-down-18-in-march-on-covid-19-crisis/article31302283.ece

No sheen

Demand for gold will take a battering this year on postponed weddings, says the Indian jewellery industry.

Read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/gold/gold-demand-to-drop-30-this-year/article31297153.ece

Still okay

The break-up with Sandoz didn’t deter the Aurobindo Pharma stock.

Read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/stock-markets/aurobindo-pharma-weathers-scrapping-of-sandoz-deal/article31302305.ece?utm_source=udmprecommendation_gold&utm_medium=rightbar&transactionId=klVCZYLeVqLkfC6d9WHxzBFxAhqOBvVF

Rescuing oil

Can the OPEC cut shore up oil?

Read more: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/commodities/opec-output-cut-not-enough/article31311744.ece

Holding up

The indices are above key supports after a positive week.

Read the article: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/technical-analysis/sensex-nifty-50-poised-above-key-supports/article31262393.ece

No guidance

Cognizant has scrapped its 2020 guidance.

Read more: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/companies/as-pandemic-hits-business-cognizant-withdraws-2020-guidance/article31299820.ece

In trouble

NBFCs will be hard hit by the moratorium says CRISIL

Read: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/nbfcs-may-see-sharp-decline-in-liquidity-cover-says-crisil-credit-alert/article31307627.ece

Fix rates

Read: Insurers want the government to specify package rates for COVID treatment.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/money-and-banking/covid-19-treatment-insurers-approach-centre-for-package-rates/article31307583.ece

In turmoil

Read more: Physical stocks of bullion are in short supply due to mine and transport curbs.

https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/markets/gold/the-gold-market-is-facing-unprecedented-turmoil/article31170072.ece

