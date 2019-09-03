INX Media case: Chidambaram brought to court

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday was produced before a Delhi court on expiry of his one day CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case.

Just after an hour the apex court ordered that Chidambaram will be in the CBI custody till September 5, he was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

The CBI has placed an application before the court seeking two more days of Chidambaram’s custody.

Chidambaram, who was arrested on the night of August 21, has already spent 12 days in the CBI custody.

His counsel said they are not pressing for interim bail now and seeks that it be renotified for September 5.