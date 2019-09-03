News

INX Media case: Chidambaram brought to court

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 03, 2019 Published on September 03, 2019

P Chidambaram

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday was produced before a Delhi court on expiry of his one day CBI custody in the INX Media corruption case.

Just after an hour the apex court ordered that Chidambaram will be in the CBI custody till September 5, he was produced before Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

The CBI has placed an application before the court seeking two more days of Chidambaram’s custody.

Chidambaram, who was arrested on the night of August 21, has already spent 12 days in the CBI custody.

His counsel said they are not pressing for interim bail now and seeks that it be renotified for September 5.

Published on September 03, 2019
CBI
corruption & bribery
economic offence
courts and legal
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Cancer now ‘leading cause of death’ in rich countries