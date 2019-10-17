News

INX Media case: Court reserves order on ED plea for custodial interrogation of P Chidambaram

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved the order on the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea seeking 14-day custodial interrogation of former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar is scheduled to pronounce the order shortly.

The probe agency has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.

The court had on Wednesday issued production warrant against him in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by Enforcement Directorate.

