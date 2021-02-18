News

iPhone maker, Wistron to reopen Kolar plant

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on February 18, 2021 Published on February 18, 2021

Wistron, a Taiwanese manufacturer of Apple iPhones, is set to resume production at the Kolar plant in the next few days.

The company’s senior management led by Sudipto Gupta, Managing Director of Wistron met Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar on Thursday and thanked the State Government and the Industries Department for their help during the crisis.

As the company prepares to reopen, the reappointment process has begun at Wistron’s factory located at Kolar, near Bengaluru. “We are to commence production soon,” Gupta said.

In December last year, a section of employees of Wistron resorted to violence and damaged the company’s property over salary disparity, cut in wages and overwork.

Shettar said, “We regret that such an incident took place. However, Karnataka which is an industrial friendly state, has been working hard to create a supportive environment for industries.”

