The IPL player auction held in Dubai saw record-breaking bids as franchises fiercely competed for the best talent. Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player, bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for ₹27 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad invested ₹10 crore in Mohammed Shami, while adding Ishan Kishan for ₹11.25 crore. Harshal Patel (₹8 crore) and Adam Zampa (₹2.4 crore) also joined the team to enhance their bowling depth.

Kolkata Knight Riders made the most expensive purchase of the auction, acquiring Venkatesh Iyer for ₹23.75 crore. Other additions include Quinton de Kock (₹3.6 crore) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (₹2 crore), while Anrich Nortje bolstered their bowling lineup for ₹6.5 crore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore made a notable acquisition by signing Phil Salt for ₹11.5 crore. Jitesh Sharma joined for ₹11 crore, along with all-rounder Liam Livingstone at ₹8.75 crore. Josh Hazlewood was secured for ₹2.5 crore to fortify the pace attack.

RR focused on all-round capability

Rajasthan Royals focused on all-round capability with the addition of Jofra Archer for ₹12.5 crore and Wanindu Hasaranga for ₹5.25 crore. Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana also joined the squad for ₹4.4 crore.

Mumbai Indians’ key buy was Trent Boult, acquired for ₹12.5 crore, adding experience to their bowling unit.

Punjab Kings emerged as big spenders, acquiring Shreyas Iyer for ₹26.75 crore. Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh were retained at ₹18 crore each. Marcus Stoinis (₹11 crore) and Glen Maxwell (₹4.2 crore) add further depth to their all-round options.

Delhi Capitals signed KL Rahul for ₹14 crore. T Natarajan joined for ₹10.75 crore, while Harry Brook (₹6.25 crore) and Mitchell Starc (₹11.75 crore) strengthened their squad.

Lucknow Super Giants made Rishabh Pant the highest-priced wicketkeeper in this auction at ₹27 crore. Other significant buys include Avesh Khan (₹9.75 crore) and David Miller (₹7.5 crore).

Gujarat Titans made key acquisitions, signing Jos Buttler for ₹15.75 crore, Mohammed Siraj for ₹12.25 crore, and Kagiso Rabada for ₹10.75 crore. Prasidh Krishna also joined the squad for ₹9.5 crore.

Chennai Super Kings added Devon Conway for ₹6.25 crore, Ravichandran Ashwin for ₹9.75 crore, and young spinner Noor Ahmed for ₹10 crore. Other signings include Rahul Tripathi (₹3.4 crore) and Khaleel Ahmed (₹4.8 crore).