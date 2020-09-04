IRDAI issues norms on wellness, preventive features in health cover

Health cover will now come with wellness and preventive measures and one can get rewards for adherence to a good regime of wellness.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on Friday released guidelines on well and preventive features.

As per the guidelines for all life, general and health insurers, the wellness and preventive features can only be offered after obtaining due approval from the regulator as per the product filing procedure.

“As part of promoting wellness and preventive regime, insurers may offer reward points to those policyholders who comply with or meet the set criteria of wellness and preventive features,’’ IRDAI said in the guidelines.

These features under a policy may also be offered either as an optional or add-on cover.

The insurers can offer health-specific services by network providers or other empanelled hospitals/service providers for outpatient consultations and treatments, pharmaceuticals, health check-ups and diagnostics, redeemable vouchers to obtain health supplements, among others.

The guidelines will come into force, the regulator said.