Ironhill India on expansion mode

Ironhill India, a chain of craft brewery, is expanding its presence with opening of new outlets in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
“We have opened our third micro-brewery outlet in Kukatpally, Hyderabad last week and will soon be opening an outlet in Bengaluru with an investment of ₹30 crore,’’ Teja Chekuri, Managing Partner, Ironhill India told newspersons here.
At present, Ironhill India has outlets in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada besides the newly opened outlet in here. “We will be opening world’s largest outlet in this segment in Bengalurulater this month,” Chekuri said. From the launch of its first franchisee at Visakhapatnam, Ironhill is witnessing an ‘exciting’ growth.
“We will be expanding its footprints to Goa, Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab by 2022,” he added.
Spread across 25,000 sq ft in Kukatpally, Ironhill, Hyderabad is launching six varieties of craft beer. It can accommodate more than 450 people at a time and seating arrangements as per the covid norms with safe distancing.
