IRS officer T P Salim Kumar is new CEO of Kerala Maritime Board

P Manoj Mumbai | Updated on January 12, 2021 Published on January 12, 2021

Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer T P Salim Kumar assumed office as the full-time chief executive officer (CEO) of the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB).

Salim Kumar was till recently with the Revision Authority of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

Prior to that, Salim Kumar was with Cochin Customs, Cochin Central Excise, Service Tax Mumbai, GST Mumbai and Mumbai Customs.

Kerala Maritime Board is tasked with the development of ports owned by the Kerala government.

