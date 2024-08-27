ISB Online and Chanakya National Law University (CNLU) have entered into a partnership for rolling out a credit-based programme on social and emotional learning (SEL). 

The programme, created by ISB Online, will integrate advanced interpersonal and intrapersonal skills into CNLU’s legal education curriculum. An ISB statement said the collaboration aims to elevate academic offerings and set new industry standards, with a focus on developing accomplished future legal professionals.

Beginning with the 2024-25 academic session, CNLU will offer a two-credit SEL programme as an elective, covering areas such as emotional intelligence, stress management, leadership, and teamwork. 

“The partnership with CNLU has the potential to enhance and enrich the future of legal education. This programme by ISB Online sets a new benchmark in legal education, equipping students with critical skills in emotional intelligence and social awareness,’‘ Sujatha Kumaraswamy, Executive Director, Executive Education and Digital Learning, ISB, said in a release.

Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor, CNLU, said, “The partnership with ISB Online is a major leap forward in our commitment to providing holistic education. This programme is aligned with our vision of nurturing future leaders who are empathetic, resilient, and ready to take on the world.’‘

