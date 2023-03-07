Indian School of Business (ISB) is collaborating with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), as a knowledge partner for the G-20 Education Working Group (EWG).

ISB will provide research support to NSDC in the broad area of the ‘future of work’.

In addition to original research, ISB will draw on two webinars and a seminar in creating knowledge collateral for the G20 EWG. The webinar series in March will discuss ‘megatrends shaping the future of work’ and ‘foundational skills and lifelong learning’.

The series will culminate in a skills exhibition in Bhubaneswar with participation from G-20 nations. The knowledge collateral will aid evidence-based policymaking in the area of ‘future of work’ and inform the inputs provided at the ministerial declaration.

“We are delighted to provide research and knowledge support to the G-20 Education Working Group. India’s presidency comes at a particularly relevant and exciting time, as workplaces globally encounter new challenges at an unprecedented scale, ranging from the rise of AI to new work models to the demand for sustainable business practices,’‘ Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean, Executive Education & Digital Learning and Professor of Information Systems, ISB, said in a release on Monday.

“We hope to leverage ISB’s track record as one of the country’s most productive research institutions to articulate the trajectory of future of work, identify skill gaps, and develop analytical frameworks that inform skill development, governance and inter-country mobility to address these gaps,’‘ the Deputy Dean added,

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO (officiating), NSDC, said: “India has assumed the G20 presidency at a crucial time as we experience rapid transformation in the patterns of work and witness emerging trends in technology. To have ISB as our knowledge partner for the G-20 EWG will certainly aid in developing a robust policy framework to identify the gaps in the skill ecosystem and formulate the strategies to address them.’‘