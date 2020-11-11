ISB to organise 3rd edition of Deccan Dialogue on Nov 16

The Indian School of Business (ISB), in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs will be organising the third edition of Deccan Dialogue on November 16, on a virtual platform.

The theme of the Dialogue is ‘Crisis and Cooperation — Imperative in times of the pandemic’. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will deliver the keynote address while Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs (I/C), will deliver the valedictory keynote address.

KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries and Commerce, Government of Telangana, will deliver a special address.

The third edition of Deccan Dialogue will focus on healthcare diplomacy and atmanirbhar Bharat.

Sunil Kant Munjal, Member, ISB Executive Board and Chairman, Hero Enterprises; Ambassador Rahul Chhabra, Secretary, Economic Relations, MEA; Rajendra Srivastava, Dean, ISB; Sangita Reddy, President, FICCI and JMD, Apollo Hospitals Ltd; Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM; Krishna Ella, CMD, Bharat Biotech International Ltd; Ron Malka, Israel Ambassador to India, amongst many others, will address at Deccan Dialogue 2020.

With two successful previous editions in 2018 and 2019, Deccan Dialogue has become an annual flagship event of ISB, aimed at promoting multi-stakeholder conversations on various aspects of diplomacy and India’s external engagement. Deccan Dialogue brings together policy makers, representatives from business, diplomatic and strategic communities, media, and academia on a common platform, to engage and deliberate on emerging aspects of diplomacy and development.

The objective is to explore ways and means to address the crisis through various diplomatic efforts of cooperation and talk in detail on the pertinent issues faced by the world order. The dialogue will see participation from various business leaders, CXOs, professionals, students, government officials, among others, according to a release.

The event is open to all those who are interested in issues of foreign policy, economic diplomacy and international trade. Registration is free.