(ISC)² Chennai unit’s IoT workshop

The Chennai chapter of the US-based (ISC)², the largest not-for-profit membership body of certified information security professionals worldwide, will organise a one day workshop on Internet of Things — Risk, Security and Forensics here on July 27. The workshop will feature technical sessions by industry experts on topics like emerging IoT landscape; success stories; use cases in India and globally; IoT – governance, risk and compliance dimensions; cyber security and forensics surrounding IoT. (ISC)² has over 1,40,000 certified members globally and administers certification programmes like Certified Information Systems Security Professional Certification.