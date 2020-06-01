ISED launches business clinic for MSMEs in Kerala

Institute of Small Enterprises and Development (ISED) has rolled out a unique platform for extending advisory services to Covid19-affected MSMEs in Kerala.

The initiative is aimed at offering free guidance to entrepreneurs to make self-evaluation for improving their performance.

ISED Centre for Financial Education and Research, a division of the ISED, has opened a dedicated window to address issues related to MSMEs, with specific focus on Covid. ISED Finance Clinic for Small Enterprises (ISED-FCSE) will service the interests of MSMEs, entrepreneurial aspirants such as return migrants, start-ups, educated unemployed, and women entrepreneurs.

Kerala is ranked 31 in terms of the number of self-employed, and second in relation to the size of casual labour. According to the Kerala Enterprise Development Report brought out by the institute, while the number of unregistered enterprises is sizeable, constituting 76.85 per cent of the total, the respective share of registered MSMEs is only 9.53 per cent.

The pandemic has shattered the budgets and operations of most SMEs in India and the situation is graver in Kerala. Post-lockdown, operational problems are likely to get aggravated. Beyond the broad macro-level projections and debates, it is now time to act at the grassroot level. Many entrepreneurs need appropriate clinical assessment, and moral and psychological support, says ISED Director PM Mathew.

ISED-FCSE is a social responsibility initiative of the institute, which considers it a small professional support to the State and Central government in their efforts to fight and manage the fallout of the pandemic.

The Finance Clinic is equipped with a multi-disciplinary team of experts. Enquiries and registration may be made at the Coordinator, ISED-FCSE; email: seo@isedonline.org.