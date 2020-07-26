News

Isha Foundation accredited to the UN Environment Assembly

PTI Coimbatore | Updated on July 26, 2020 Published on July 26, 2020

The United Nations Environment Programme has accredited the Isha Foundation with Observer status to the United Nations Environment Assembly and its subsidiary bodies.

Accreditation offers several advantages for NGOs, including participation in meetings of global groups, interaction with representatives of governments and a platform to influence policy formulation, an Isha press release said here on Sunday.

Isha previously partnered with the UNEP for the World Environment Day hosted by India in 2018, it said.

The Foundation was accredited by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) to its Convention of Parties (COP) at New Delhi in September last year.

The Foundation has held Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) since 2007, the release said.

Published on July 26, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
450-year-old meteorite from Mars to come back home with NASA’s Perseverance robot