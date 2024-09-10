Israel has approached India to recruit 10,000 construction workers and 5,000 caregivers to plug the skill gap in the infrastructure and healthcare sector, which comes on the back of a similar request made earlier this year.

The Population, Immigration, and Border Authority (PIBA) has put in a request for specific job roles such as framework, iron bending, plastering and ceramic tiling, National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) said.

A team from PIBA, composed of assessors, will be visiting India in the coming week to carry out the necessary skill tests for selecting those who meet their criteria and skill requisites. The second round of recruitment drive for construction workers is to take place in Maharashtra, it added.

“Israel also requires 5,000 caregivers to boost its healthcare services. They have stated candidates who have completed at least their 10th standard along with holding a certificate issued by a recognised Indian institute and completing a caregiving course with at least 990 hours of on-the-job training can apply,” it said.

In the first round of recruitment of construction workers for Israel, a total of 16,832 candidates appeared for skill tests in their trade out of which 10,349 candidates were selected.

The selected candidates are earning a salary of ₹1.92 lakh per month, along with medical insurance, food, and accommodation. A bonus of ₹16,515 per month is also provided to these candidates.

“NSDC reached out to all states to carry out recruitment after the government-to-government (G2G) agreement was signed in November 2023. The first round of recruitment drive was carried out in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Telangana. The agreement was signed after India and Israel initiated a Framework Agreement on Temporary Employment of Indians in May 2023,” it said.

All the candidates going through the G2G pathway are mandated to undergo pre-departure orientation training. This encompasses a manual to understand Israeli culture and way of life and get accustomed to their new home, NSDC added.

This international mobility aligns with the government’s vision to make India the ‘Skill Capital of the world’. NSDC through this mandate creates a pool of talented and skilled individuals, provides the necessary training through its various training institutions, issues technical advisories for the Global South and creates knowledge exchange and capacity building with its international partners.