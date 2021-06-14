Israel’s IAI donates 100 oxygen concentrators to Bharat Electronics

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel’s major aerospace and aviation manufacturer, has donated as many as 100 oxygen concentrators to defence PSU, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), as a goodwill gesture during pandemic time, and in view of its long-standing business relationship with BEL.

The oxygen concentrators, donated by IAI, was handed over by Anandi Ramalingam, Director-Marketing, BEL, to Shivakumaran KM, Director-HR, on Monday at BEL Corporate Office in Bengaluru, in the presence of senior BEL officers.

Anandi Ramalingam, Director - Marketing, BEL, said “We would like to express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to IAI for its pro-active and timely support in providing a large number of oxygen concentrators to BEL. It is a kind, thoughtful and generous gesture from IAI to have extended a prompt helping hand for our employees and their families who are facing extreme hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Shivakumaran KM, Director (HR), BEL said “The 100 oxygen concentrators will be dispatched for use at our nine units spread across the country. This critical care equipment is much needed during a time when we are facing shortage of oxygen and can also be used for home care for our employees in cases of emergencies.”