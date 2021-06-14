Israel’s IAI donates 100 oxygen concentrators to Bharat Electronics

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Israel’s major aerospace and aviation manufacturer, has donated as many as 100 oxygen concentrators to defence PSU, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), as a goodwill gesture during pandemic time, and in view of its long-standing business relationship with BEL.
The oxygen concentrators, donated by IAI, was handed over by Anandi Ramalingam, Director-Marketing, BEL, to Shivakumaran KM, Director-HR, on Monday at BEL Corporate Office in Bengaluru, in the presence of senior BEL officers.
Also read: Oxygen concentrators: A new industry opens up for MSMEs
Anandi Ramalingam, Director - Marketing, BEL, said “We would like to express our sincere and heartfelt thanks to IAI for its pro-active and timely support in providing a large number of oxygen concentrators to BEL. It is a kind, thoughtful and generous gesture from IAI to have extended a prompt helping hand for our employees and their families who are facing extreme hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Shivakumaran KM, Director (HR), BEL said “The 100 oxygen concentrators will be dispatched for use at our nine units spread across the country. This critical care equipment is much needed during a time when we are facing shortage of oxygen and can also be used for home care for our employees in cases of emergencies.”
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...