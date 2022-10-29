ITI Limited’s Palakkad plant has received appreciation from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for realising the flight packages related to the recently launched LVM3 M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission in a time-bound manner.

Launched on October 23, 2022, the ISRO’s mission has placed 36 satellites into their intended orbits precisely.

For this mission, the space agency has partnered with many external partners, including ITI Limited.

ITI Limited’s Palakkad plant assisted the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in realising avionics packages.

Various packages fabricated by ITI Limited, Palakkad have successfully flown in LVM3 M2 Mission.

Speaking on this occasion, Rakesh Chandra Tiwari, Chairman and Managing Director, ITI Limited, said, “It is a very proud moment for ITI Limited to receive this appreciation from ISRO. ITI Limited has state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities and I am delighted that ISRO has partnered with ITI. ITI Limited has earlier also supported ISRO in its launch missions and it gives us immense pride that ISRO looks at us as a dependable manufacturing partner. We look forward to partner with ISRO for many more missions to come.”

Adding to this, Sheena Abraham, Group Director, Electronics Production Group, ESAE (ISRO - Electronics Systems Actuators Entity), said, “I would like to place on record my deepest appreciation to ITI Limited, Palakkad team for realising the above packages in a time bound manner meeting all VSSC quality norms.”

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit