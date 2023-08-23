August 23, 2023 16:12

Kartikeya Sarabhai, son of physicist and founder of India’s space program Vikram Sarabhai, on Wednesday said the Chandrayaan-3 project represents the “new India” and every citizen is proud of this project, per a PTI report.

In a tribute to Vikram Sarabhai, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has named Chandrayaan-3’s lander as `Vikram’.

The lander, along with the rover `Pragyan’, is set to touch down on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening. India will be only the fourth country to do so and first to reach the uncharted south pole of the moon.

“It is a great day for all of us, not only Indians but globally, because no one was able to reach the southern side of the moon. People had tried in the past, but failed. There is a likelihood of water there in a different form,” Kartikeya Sarabhai, an environmentalist, told PTI.

“It is a very proud feeling for us because the lander has been named after Vikram Sarabhai. But, this pride is for all of us, not just the immediate family. Different components of this lander are made by different people. So it actually integrated so much of India into it. Scientists from all over the country were involved. It represents new India,” he said.