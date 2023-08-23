Here are the latest updates related to soft landing of ISRO Chandrayaan-3’s lander module on the Moon’s surface.
ALL UPDATES
- August 23, 2023 16:15
Special prayers offered across Delhi for Chandrayaan-3 success
A delegation from an American university joined a ‘havan’ programme conducted by a private varsity in Noida on Wednesday with prayers for the successful landing of India’s Chandrayaan-3 expected later in the day. The ‘havan’ started in the morning with thousands of Amity University students and faculty members in attendance and would continue till the scheduled landing of Chandrayaan-3 at 6.04 pm, the varsity said in a statement.
- August 23, 2023 16:12
As `Vikram’ heads for moon, Kartikeya and Mallika Sarabhai remember their father
Kartikeya Sarabhai, son of physicist and founder of India’s space program Vikram Sarabhai, on Wednesday said the Chandrayaan-3 project represents the “new India” and every citizen is proud of this project, per a PTI report.
In a tribute to Vikram Sarabhai, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has named Chandrayaan-3’s lander as `Vikram’.
The lander, along with the rover `Pragyan’, is set to touch down on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening. India will be only the fourth country to do so and first to reach the uncharted south pole of the moon.
“It is a great day for all of us, not only Indians but globally, because no one was able to reach the southern side of the moon. People had tried in the past, but failed. There is a likelihood of water there in a different form,” Kartikeya Sarabhai, an environmentalist, told PTI.
“It is a very proud feeling for us because the lander has been named after Vikram Sarabhai. But, this pride is for all of us, not just the immediate family. Different components of this lander are made by different people. So it actually integrated so much of India into it. Scientists from all over the country were involved. It represents new India,” he said.
- August 23, 2023 16:11
India has taken ‘giant leap’ in space sector with Chandrayaan-3: Anurag Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said India has taken a “giant leap” in the space sector and a big change will come with the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon, per a PTI report.
The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 would make India stand among the three-four countries of the world which have made the biggest contribution in the field of space, the union minister of sports and youth affairs said.
“Like 140 crore Indians giving their best wishes for Chandrayaan-3, I am also one of them. India has taken a giant leap in the space sector and we all are waiting for the moment when Chandrayaan-3 lands successfully,” Thakur said.
- August 23, 2023 16:02
ISRO Chandrayaan-3 Mission Live updates: All set for automatic landing sequence, says ISRO
ISRO has announced that said it is all set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS) for its third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) to touch down on the lunar surface.
“All set to initiate the Automatic Landing Sequence (ALS). Awaiting the arrival of Lander Module (LM) at the designated point, around 17:44 Hrs. IST (5:44 pm),” ISRO said in a post on X.
“Upon receiving the ALS command, the LM activates the throttleable engines for powered descent. The mission operations team will keep confirming the sequential execution of commands,” ISRO added.
- August 23, 2023 15:59
ISRO Chandrayaan-3 Live updates: Seven reasons why Chandrayaan-3 Mission will be a success
Having learnt from its previous experience, ISRO has incorporated seven correction measures in Chandrayaan-3. Here they are:
1. Engine thrust control throttle valve slewing rate reduced – can control the throttle valve better, better regulate fuel flow into the engines
2. Algorithms governing thrust modified
3. Instantaneous thrust regulation scheme implemented for the entire descent —for better control over thrust regulation.
4. Variability of individual thrust increased to 90N. There are four thrusters on Chandrayaan-3 (five on Chandrayaan-2). The tolerance of variation of thrust among the individual thrusters has been increased. Essentially, this means that if one thruster “misbehaves” a little, the vehicle can tolerate it.
5. ‘Laser doppler velocimeter’ or LDV has been brought in to regulate the flow of fuel into the engines. The LDV is a sophisticated instrument, which throws a laser beam onto a flowing liquid and determines the flow rate from the reflected light. This instrument, again, will help better regulate the engine thrust.
6. The rate of rotation of the lander has been enhanced to 25 degrees a second, from 10 degrees earlier – this will help the lander return to its position quicker
7. Multiple paths to handle contingencies — even if the lander is off-track, it can soft-land. In that case, it won’t be a perfect landing, but it won’t be a crash land either.
- August 23, 2023 15:56
Chandrayaan-3 live updates: Seven reasons why Chandrayaan-3 should soft-land on the moon
India is at the cusp of scripting history, as ISRO’s third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module (LM) is all set to touch down on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening, making it only the fourth country to do so, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth’s only natural satellite.
The lander module, which comprises of the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan), is scheduled to make a touch down at 6:04 pm on Wednesday.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.