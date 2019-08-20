ISRO chief: The world is waiting for our Moon data

The world is waiting for Indian Space Research Organisation’s data on Chandrayaan-2, the mission slated to land on the Moon’s surface on September 7, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said on Tuesday.

Sivan said: “Chandrayaan-2 is reinvigorating the spirit of scientific curiosity in the country and the world is waiting for the data.”

While the technical difficulties of landing on the Moon’s south polar region have deterred many previous attempts, “Chandrayaan-2 will be the first to reach this part of the lunar surface – taking the Indian tricolour where no human has been before.”

“The success will be a testament to the country’s scientific spirit, an overwhelming majority of Chandrayaan-2’s components are designed and fabricated indigenously,” he added.

The world is waiting for data on Moon’s south pole, which is expected to have more water and minerals. In addition to the scientific findings, the ISRO Moon Mission will carry 14 scientific payloads, including laser induced breakdown spectroscopes and monitors which will help us understand the Moon’s composition and scientific activities better.

Experiments on Moon

The Moon Mission’s payloads include equipment to map the polar region and search for water-ice at the sub-surface level, examine the Moon’s neutral exosphere, conduct high-res topography mapping, study lunar ionosphere and generate digital elevation model of the Moon, derive the elemental composition of the Moon’s surface, and provide solar-ray spectrum inputs for CLASS.

Sivan said: “The mission is to carry out over 10 Indian scientific instruments for experiments. Imaging of rock will be done to find elements like magnesium, calcium and iron and also for signs of water. The Mission will also study the exosphere of the Moon.”

The Vikram lander is designed to function for one lunar day, which is equivalent to about 14 Earth days. Vikram has the capability to communicate with IDSN at Byalalu near Bengaluru, as well as with the Orbiter and the rover.

The six-wheel robotic rover Pragyan can travel up to 500 m at a speed of one centimetre per second and uses solar energy for its functioning.